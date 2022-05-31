Reiki practitioner’ stay out of the way and let the energy do the work

What is Reiki, to some people it is mysterious and foreign or just made up. But when you are in pain are you making it up? An aura shows the energy emotions, thoughts, what the person has eaten and even any drugs the person may have taken along with any injuries they may have.

When you hurt yourself where do your hands go, where you hurt yourself

When you have a headache or a stomachache, what do you do with your hands? When you twist your ankle or hurt your knee what is the first thing you do? You put your hands on it without even thinking about it to soothe the pain. What about when others come to you, your child, what do you do? What is it your child wants from you when they come to you when something hurts? You put your hand on the hurt area to calm and soothe and to look for any further injury to see how healing can begin naturally, without even thinking about it.

Bodies are made up of energy and the universe is made of energy

We are transferring energy. A pat on the back, holding hands, a kiss, it’s all transferring energy between people. Reiki is a transfer of the highest healing energy from one being to another. Reiki amplifies the power of touch.

It promotes balance and harmony in your mind body and spirit. It is a natural simple and powerful practice any one can learn to help themselves and others at any age and any time.