For years, scientists have been trying to determine the secret of which prostate cancers are life threatening. Globally, close to 258,000 men die from prostate cancer and there are around 899,000 reported cases worldwide. A recent discovery could revolutionize how doctors treat prostate cancer.

Scientists discover higher levels of prostate cancer protein

In a recent study published in Oncogene, (a research and development organization that focuses on cancer and oncogene), scientists discovered much higher levels of the NAALADL2 protein found in prostate cancer tissue when they compared it with healthy tissues. The NAALADL2 proteins are highly aggressive prostate cancer cells that invade healthy tissues surrounding a tumor.

New way to treat prostate cancer

This recent discovery is especially important, in that advanced levels of this protein could help doctors identify patients needing radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery as a result of contracting the aggressive disease. Rather than treatment, patients who have lower levels of the protein are apt to require monitoring.

As important as this new discovery is, clinical trials are necessary to confirm the results. Currently, there are diagnostic tests available to detect an extensive range of prostate cancers. A well-known test is the Prostate Specific Antigen Test (PSA); however, this test is incapable of distinguishing between life threatening forms of this disease and comparatively harmless types. Due to its limitation, the Prostate Specific Antigen Test is not used as a national screening program.

Advancement for prostate cancer screening

Nonetheless, this new discovery offers an important advancement for prostate cancer screening, as well as the potential to develop new prostate cancer drugs in the not too distant future. Clinicians look forward to the day when they can tell their patient treatment is not necessary, sparing thousands of patients from having disagreeable side effects and undergo grueling treatment.