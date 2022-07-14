New study says Eggland’s Best eggs rule the roost on freshness

Loyal Eggland’s Best customers recognize the brand for being the leader in the specialty egg market. They also trust the product, knowing it lives up to the trademarked phrase “Better taste. Better nutrition. Better eggs.”

Customers, new and old, will likely be interested in new findings published recently in The Journal of Applied Poultry Research. The independent study, announced in an Eggland’s Best press release earlier this week, shows that Eggland’s Best also has the industrial edge on freshness.

“After reviewing extensive independent research, we found that specific egg production, processing and storage practices, in conjunction with superior nutritionally-enhanced feed plays a crucial role in creating and maintaining fresh eggs,” said Charles Johnson, former Chief, Grading Branch, USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service and co-author of the study. “By examining a large number of eggs in this study and in studies done by the USDA, we believe that the production and handling practices used by Eggland’s Best assures a fresh egg and, further, extends the freshness period beyond what is typically found in generic eggs.”

For the project, researchers compared 50 dozen Eggland’s Best eggs to 50 dozen generic eggs (that’s a lot of eggs!) and found Eggland’s Best eggs had better egg white height, egg protein quality and yolk color when compared to generic eggs. The study credits Eggland’s Best enhanced production process for the better rating, along with the company’s high-quality hen feed, which includes more vitamins and minerals than ordinary hen feed.

In the Eggland’s Best release, Bart Slaugh, PhD, Director of Quality Assurance at Eggland’s Best, said,

“At Eggland’s Best we are continuously working on ways to provide consumers with the highest quality egg,To ensure we remain the leader in nutrition and freshness, Eggland’s Best conducts more than 35,000 tests a year and follows a 27 point quality and freshness program.”

The Eggland’s Best 27-point quality and freshness program outlines strict standards for their hen feed, which never contains any animal by-products or fat and contains higher levels of vitamins and minerals than ordinary eggs to improve shell strength, which keeps Eggland’s Best eggs fresher over time.

“I always look to provide my family with the best and Eggland’s Best is just that,” said Registered Dietitian Elizabeth Ward. “Freshness is very important when choosing healthy foods and this study provides us with proof that Eggland’s Best is the leader in egg freshness.”

The company credits its scientifically-advanced, proprietary hen feed for greater nutritional benefits. Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs have:

25 percent less saturated fat

10 times the vitamin E

Four times the vitamin D

Double the omega-3 fatty acids