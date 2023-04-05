New Brunswick Rolls Out Spring COVID Booster Vaccine Schedule for Residents

New Brunswickers that have personal risk factors for severe illnesses are now eligible for a spring COVID-19 booster dose.

Beginning today, Public Health encourages individuals at risk for severe illness to get an mRNA bivalent vaccine spring booster dose if at least five months have passed since either their last vaccine dose or a COVID-19 infection.

Personal risk factors for severe illness include:

individuals aged 65 and over, especially if they are unsure of having been infected with COVID-19 in the past;

individuals aged 18 and over who are moderately to severely immunocompromised; and

individuals living in long-term care facilities.

“Given the continued circulation of COVID-19 in Canada and elsewhere we continue to recommend all New Brunswickers stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a bivalent booster shot,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Those most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 would especially benefit from a spring booster shot, as long as they have not rolled up their sleeve for a booster or fallen ill with COVID-19 within the past five months.”

Individuals who already received a booster dose last fall are considered fully up to date, and no further doses are recommended at this time.

However, people aged five or older who have not received their fall booster dose remain eligible for a booster dose throughout the spring.

Children aged six months to four years should also stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination by receiving their primary series doses. They are not eligible for booster doses at this time.

Anyone choosing to delay their COVID-19 vaccinations should carefully consider their individual risks, said Dr. Russell.

Booster doses are currently available across the province at community pharmacies and through the online provincial scheduling system.