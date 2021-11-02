Loud music puts a billion young people at risk for deafness

We all love our iPods. But recently a great number of audiologists have signaled the warning that the decibel level at which young people, that is those in the age range of 12 to 35, are increasingly at risk for going deaf.

The World Health Organization recently published a study which concluded that “1.1 billion teenagers and young adults are at risk of hearing loss due to the unsafe use of personal audio devices.” Add to that the threat posed by excessively loud concerts and other venues, like sporting events, dance clubs and bars, and it creates a perfect storm of conditions to deprive young people of their hearing very early in life.

Although the study was completed in February, the news only made it to the media this week. All the major main stream media outlets ran stories about the WHO findings. Until recently deafness was a problem for children in underdeveloped who were susceptible to ear infections which if not treated properly lead to diminished hearing and even deafness.

But now the problem of deafness in young people has moved to the richest most developed nations. In 2014 the National Institutes of Health published a warning about what it called “noise induced hearing loss.” Few paid any attention to the warning until the media picked up on the findings of WHO.

It all goes back to decibel levels

The WHO study, and most of the media coverage, has zeroed in on ear buds as a leading culprit of hearing loss. Unlike older ear phones which covered the ear, the newer ear buds sit directly in the ear canal. The closer the proximity to the stereocilia, the little hairs that ultimately carry electrical signals to the brain, the more quickly the stereocilia is damaged. Once damaged, hearing loss is likely to be permanent.

According to most experts, including WHO and the NIH, 85 decibels is the safest, loud level at which sound should be transmitted. 85 decibels is approximately the sound of heavy traffic. An MP3 player at maximum volume can generate over 100 decibels which is comparable to concerts, dance clubs and sporting events.

Even everyday items should be considered dangerous. Ear protection is recommended before using a lawn mower, leaf blower or even riding a motorcycle.

Timing is also critical

While the decibel level indicates sounds which may cause damage, one must also put the amount of exposure time into the equation. A short burst of sound, say a firecracker or a gun firing, has a high decibel level, but it may be less damaging then long time exposure to sounds with slightly lower decibel levels. WHO recommends that at 85 decibels, exposure to the sound should be limited to 8 hours a day.

Perhaps the most troubling problem will be disconnecting young people from ear buds which are used continually during the day and even worn to bed at night.

Apple and other manufacturers have offered apps which allow parents to set decibel levels on phone and audio players. But even with levels set low, there should be frequent breaks from the constant sound.

The WHO estimates that throughout the world at least 350 million people have “moderate to profound hearing loss.” Almost half of these are a result of disease or genetic conditions. But 50% of the remaining hearing losses are deemed avoidable.

Education as to the dangers must be made available soon and regularly before an entire generation losses the ability to hear.