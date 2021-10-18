Listen to your conscience and make the right decision. Always do what your conscience says and you will be appropriately blessed. Sages of old have given humanity proverbial quotes, forewarning us to listen to that still small voice within us. But why did they go through all that trouble? Because they knew—your conscience always tells you when you are right and when you are wrong.

Think of your conscience as your very own decision guide, created to always tell you the truth—no matter if you’ve made the right or wrong decision. But listening to your conscience isn’t as easy as it sounds. It takes a lot of courage, faith and obedience.

There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” ― Martin Luther King Jr., A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches

The right decision will always be the hardest decision to make, causing some to ask, “How do you know when you are making the right decision?” My answer, you will know because deep within you will hear your conscience telling you so.

People who have made the right decision feel good about themselves. They have a clear conscience and are able to sleep good at night. But someone who has made the wrong decision—might find it hard getting through the day and sleeping at night because he or she is constantly being reminded of an error that occurred in their decision-making.

Most of the time, the key to living a good life isn’t complicated at all. It’s simple, and all you have to do is listen to the voice of your soul for direction. The more you listen, the more you will be able to enjoy the fruitful life that God has planned for you.