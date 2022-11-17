Light may help in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating type of dementia that results in difficulties with thinking, memory and behavior reports the Alzheimer’s Association. The symptoms of this illness become more serious over the course of time and interfere with everyday tasks. There is some hope that light therapy may help treat this condition. The Times of India broke a story on Nov. 16, that researchers have discovered a way to prevent the irregular assembly of a brain protein which is implicated in Alzheimer’s disease via the use of blue LED lights and photosensitisers.

The researchers tested a technique to suppress the build up of beta-amyloid plaques on fruit flies. These plaques are known to cause this disease. Chan Beum Park who was one of the lead researchers for this study said this work is significant because it has been the first case which has used light and photosensitisers to put a stop to deposits of beta-amyloids. Park is associated with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Daejeon, South Korea.

