Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccines Now Accessible for All Hamilton Residents Aged 6 Months and Older

Hamilton residents aged six months and older are now eligible to receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccines at participating local pharmacies, primary care providers, community partners, and city-run vaccine clinics, according to Hamilton Public Health Services (HPHS).

As the respiratory virus season unfolds, HPHS and local healthcare partners recommend both vaccines for the general public. Dr. Brendan Lew, Associate Medical Officer of Health, emphasized the importance of getting the updated vaccines to ensure the most current protection against respiratory illnesses.

Vaccination is not only crucial for individual health but also for the overall well-being of the community and to alleviate the healthcare system’s strain caused by influenza and COVID-19. Residents are encouraged to plan and facilitate vaccination for themselves and support older individuals, those with compromised immune systems, or underlying medical conditions to receive their shots.

Dawn Bowdish, an immunologist and Canada Research Chair in Aging and Immunity at McMaster University, stressed the importance of receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine. She explained that older vaccines may not effectively protect against current variants, and the new vaccine offers better defense against infections and their severe consequences.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, assured the safety and convenience of receiving both the new COVID-19 and flu vaccines simultaneously. Given the imminent influenza season, it is advisable to obtain both vaccines promptly for a safer and healthier winter and holiday season.

HPHS highlighted the significance of vaccination in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and influenza and reducing the risk of severe respiratory infections. Alongside vaccination, Hamiltonians are advised to remain vigilant by adopting a multi-layered approach, including mask-wearing and regular handwashing, to curb the transmission of respiratory illnesses.

Mayor Andrea Horwath also encouraged residents to take advantage of the available vaccines, stating, “Flu shots and COVID boosters are now open to everyone! Book an appointment and let’s keep Hamilton healthy this winter.”