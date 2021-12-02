Healthy Choices: Garlic can help lower blood pressure

Healthy living begins with making healthy choices, selecting healthy foods, preparing healthy meals and consuming correct portion sizes.

Make healthy choices, enjoy eating garlic. According to Holistic Nutritionist Karen Roth, studies have shown that garlic can help lower your blood pressure, your triglyceride levels and your LDL levels, while actually elevating your healthy beneficial HDL levels, but garlic also contains a sulfur compound that actually has an anti-inflammation effect on the body. Watch the entire video.

So the next time you are shopping in the supermarket purchase fresh garlic and prepare healthy meals. Find recipes containing garlic online or in cookbooks.

If you need assistance with preparing healthy meals contact a dietitian or weight loss center in your area. Healthy Eating + Exercise = Weight Loss

Make healthy choices! Garlic consumption is not for everyone because it interacts with certain medications. Be safe, if you are taking medications consult with your doctor or pharmacist before consuming garlic.