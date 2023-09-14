Free New COVID Vaccine: Where to Find Them and How to Access

As a new COVID-19 vaccine approaches, questions are arising regarding its protective capabilities and associated costs. Three vaccine manufacturers, namely Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax, are gearing up to provide updated shots in preparation for the upcoming fall season. These vaccines aim to safeguard against a new variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Charles Bloom, the Chief Medical Officer at HAP, highlights the significance of the CDC’s recommendation to use this new monovalent vaccine. It offers additional coverage against the two predominant variants expected to circulate during the fall and winter seasons.

It’s worth noting that HAP insurance, among others, offers the vaccine at no cost to its policyholders. Many insurance providers share this commitment to provide free COVID-19 vaccines, and it’s advisable to check with your insurer to determine your coverage.

Dr. Bloom elaborates on the financial aspect, stating that the cost incurred by insurance companies for each vaccine falls within the range of $100 to $200.

Furthermore, there are several avenues to access the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at no cost. For those without insurance, local health departments often offer free vaccination services. Additionally, individuals can visit vaccines.gov to gather more information on obtaining the new COVID-19 vaccine without incurring any charges.