Free CVS COVID Vaccine Registration: Schedule Booster Shot Near Me

In a recent announcement, health officials in the United States have recommended that most Americans receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation came from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and it was swiftly approved by the CDC’s director. This means that the updated vaccine doses should become available as early as this week, with some available as soon as Wednesday.

While the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished, the U.S. still witnesses thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths each week. Hospitalizations have been on the rise since late summer, although recent data indicates that infections might be stabilizing, especially in the South.

Experts are concerned about the fading immunity from previous vaccinations and infections in many individuals. They believe that administering a new shot could save many lives. A recent survey cited by the CDC showed that about 42% of respondents would definitely or probably get the new vaccine, but only about 20% of adults received an updated booster when it was offered a year ago.

Health officials are hoping that a sufficient number of people will get vaccinated to prevent another “tripledemic” like the previous year when hospitals were overwhelmed by an early flu season, an onslaught of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and another winter surge of the coronavirus.

Here are the key points about the new COVID-19 shots:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the updated vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for both adults and children as young as 6 months old. Starting at the age of 5, most people can receive a single dose, even if they have never had a previous COVID-19 shot. Younger children might require additional doses depending on their history of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations.

The CDC provides recommendations on how to best use vaccines for U.S. doctors and the general public. A panel of outside experts at the CDC voted 13-1 in favor of recommending the updated COVID-19 shots. The dissenting vote came from a panel member who argued that the new shots should initially be recommended only for older individuals and those at the highest risk of severe illness. However, other panel members believed that people of all ages could and should benefit from the updated vaccine.

The new vaccine will be available at pharmacies, health centers, and some doctor’s offices, with locations listed on the government’s vaccines.gov website. The list price for a single dose of each shot is between $120 and $130, as stated by the manufacturers. However, federal officials have assured that the new COVID-19 shots will remain free for most Americans through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. For those who are uninsured or underinsured, the CDC is collaborating with health departments, clinics, and certain pharmacies to temporarily offer free shots.

A Pfizer official mentioned that the company expected to have doses available at some U.S. locations as early as Wednesday.

Similar to annual flu shots, the FDA provided COVID-19 vaccine makers with a new formula for the fall. The updated shots now target a single omicron descendant known as XBB.1.5. This represents a significant change from the earlier combination shots, which targeted the original coronavirus strain and an earlier omicron version. These earlier shots are now considered outdated.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax have all produced updated supplies, with the FDA granting approval to Pfizer and Moderna on Monday. Novavax’s updated vaccine is still under review.

Health officials are optimistic about the updated vaccine’s effectiveness, assuming there are no new variants. The XBB.1.5 variant has waned in the time it took to adjust the vaccine, and there is currently a mix of different coronavirus variants causing illness, with the most common ones being closely related. Recent lab tests and research indicate that the updated shots will offer cross-protection.

Earlier vaccinations or infections have continued to provide some protection against severe disease and death, but this protection diminishes over time, especially against milder infections as the virus continues to evolve. The FDA did permit seniors and high-risk individuals to receive an extra booster dose last spring, but most Americans haven’t received a vaccination in approximately a year.

The CDC recommends getting the annual flu shot for virtually everyone aged 6 months and older. Ideally, it should be administered by the end of October.

This new recommendation for updated COVID-19 vaccines reflects an ongoing effort to adapt to the evolving nature of the virus and to maintain protection against COVID-19 in the population.

