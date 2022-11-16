Environmental factors may cause cancer in kids

As our environment becomes more loaded with infectious agents and pollutants on a daily basis the health of children appears to be at risk due to an increased incidence of cancer. Newcastle University reported, environmental factors may contribute to the development of cancers in children. Leading scientists have said that environmental factors may be causative factor in the development of some types of childhood cancers.

Researchers at Newcastle University have pursued a pioneering analysis of neuroblastic tumours in kids and young adults in the northern region of England from 1968 to 2011. Neuroblastic tumours are primarily seen in kids under the age of 5 years old. They are cancers of a special type of cell which is associated with the development of the nervous system outside of the brain and spinal cord.

The researchers have identified a temporal clustering of cases of childhood cancers. It has been suggested by these findings that short term environmental factors may be associated with the development of the cancer. Exposures are considered to include common infections such as influenza and possibly atmospheric pollution.

Dr. Richard McNally, who is from Newcastle University’s Institute of Health and Society, is lead author of this study. He says it is not very well understood what the causes of neuroblastic tumours are. It is his opinion that both genetic and environmental factors are probably involved. Dr. McNally has said a primary factor which influences the incidence of these tumours may be associated with exposure to environmental factors which vary over time.

This study has been published in the journal Environmental Health. Researchers have concluded transient environmental agents may be associated with the development of neuroblastic tumours. It has been suggested that the initiating factor could be a geographically widespread agent which is seen in ‘mini-epidemics.’ Examples to be considered are certain common infections such as influenza and atmospheric pollution. More research is needed to help determine specific agents which may be protective or causative.