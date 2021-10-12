Eating fatty fish offers significant benefits for cancer prevention

Eating a great deal of fish has been associated with greater chances for a healthy cardiovascular status. Another benefit from consumption of fish may be cancer prevention. Taylor and Francis reported a new study has found marked benefits for the prevention of cancer with a higher intake of fatty fish.

This study, which has been published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer, was led by James J. DiNicolantonio of Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute. DiNicolantonio cites compelling evidence that consuming the right kinds of fatty fish, in the right quantity, and prepared properly, can in fact help to prevent the development of adenocarcinomas by the body. Adenocarcinomas are a very

common type of cancerous tumor. Adenocarcinomas make up a high proportion of the cancers arising in the breast, prostate, colon, prostate, and the rest of the gastrointestinal tract.

It has been emphasized by the researchers the amount of fish consumed daily is not the only important factor in the potential of dietary fish to lower cancer risk. The nature of the fish and how it is preserved or cooked are also important factors. Consider in the benefit of omega-3 fatty acid consumption in Italy. Fish which is high in omega-3 fatty acids is a staple food in the Italian diet. This fish is rarely salt-preserved or fried by the Italians.

Subjects in Italian studies who consumed fish at least twice in a week in comparison to those who consumed fish less than once a week, were found to have a significantly lower risk for many cancers, including gastric, colonic, rectal, and pancreatic, ovarian, endometrial, esophageal, and pharyngeal.

Several recent studies have also shown that regular consumption of fish oil supplements is correlated with lower subsequent risk for many types of cancer. Clearly eating a lot of well prepared fatty fish and taking fish oil supplements really appears to have significant health benefits.