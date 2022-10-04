Drinking wine can make you appear more attractive

The concept that something as tasty and enjoyable to drink as wine could make you appear to be more attractive is intriguing. The Science Times reported, research suggests that drinking some wine could make you more attractive. It has been suggested by a group of researchers at Bristol University that drinking wine may make you appear to be more attractive to potential suitors.

The University of Bristol reports moderate consumption of alcohol increases attractiveness. This effect seems to disappear when more alcohol is consumed. For this study Professor Marcus Munafò and colleagues at Bristol’s School of Experimental Psychology asked a group of heterosexual social alcohol consumers consisting of 20 women and 20 men to complete an attractiveness-rating task.

Images which depicted a person while sober and after consuming either the equivalent of 250ml of wine or the equivalent of 500ml of wine were presented to the volunteers. The volunteers were than requested to rate which of the two images they saw as being more attractive. It was observed that photos of people who had consumed the equivalent of one glass of wine were rated as being more attractive than photographs of sober people. This was not however the case for photos of people who had consumed more than the equivalent of a glass of wine.

This study has been published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism. It appears as if the change in attractiveness after drinking a little wine is actually driven by changes in appearance. It has been suggested by the researchers that vasodilation which is associated with alcohol consumption could lead to an increase in facial flushing. Such facial flushing is generally perceived of as being healthy and attractive. Therefore drinking some wine in moderation may actually serve as a natural way to help you look better.