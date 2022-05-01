CVS Second COVID Vaccine Booster Shots: Book your appointment online

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released formal recommendations for who should get a COVID-19 booster shot. And as a result, pharmacies are opening up appointments.

What else does RIDOH say?

“People age 50 or older may now receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least four months after their first booster dose. People age 12 or older who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems may also receive a second booster dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least four months after their first booster dose…. If you have questions about whether a second booster dose is right for you, please talk to a health care provider.”

CVS is asking patients to reserve an appointment at cvs.com or minuteclinic.com. You must be able to provide the manufacturer and date of your last COVID vaccine, showing you originally had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. Patients who sign up for the booster shot are asked to “self-attest” for their eligibility.

“We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health, in a release. “We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

There has been talk that another booster shot may be needed in the fall, during the traditional influenza season. Where does that stand?

At the moment, it’s basically up in the air, in part due to the possibility of the emergence of new variants. The CDC’s Marks told an advisory committee Wednesday “that a decision would need to be made by June in order to have shots available in the fall,” according to CNBC. “Marks said the U.S. could face another wave of infections at that time because the virus will continue to evolve as immunity from the current vaccines wanes.”