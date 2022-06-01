CVS Second Covid Booster Vaccine, Registration and Appointment

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that individuals 18 years of age or older get a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The CDC also recommends that minors 5-17 years old receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine. A booster shot can be provided at least five months after completing the primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series. Individuals may choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot. A booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after two months is also recommended for those who are 18 and older.

The CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. People over the age of 50 can get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further. This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19.

Can I get a second booster shot?

You are eligible for a second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna if:

• It’s been at least 4 months since your first booster dose* and

• You are 50+ or

• You are immunocomprised (and at least 12 years old**)

*If you are immunocompromised, your third shot was your additional primary dose and your fourth shot was your first booster dose

**Your second booster dose must be Pfizer if you are between the ages of 12 to 17 since the Moderna vaccine is only approved for people who are 18+

If you don’t meet these criteria, you may still be able to get a second Pfizer or Moderna booster shot via a doctor-prescribed dose.

Because both vaccines are fully approved by the FDA, your doctor can choose to prescribe another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a second booster, based on his or her best judgment for off-label prescribing.

Still, just because you can get another dose, does that mean you should get one right now?

Should you switch to a different vaccine for your second booster?

Should I switch to Moderna? Should I switch to Pfizer?

We’ve all likely wondered one or the other.

Both vaccines are incredibly effective, but does mixing-and-matching truly provide stronger protection?

“It has now been shown to be safe to switch from one mRNA vaccine to the other, such as from Pfizer to Moderna or vice versa, and studies suggest potential increased immune response when doing so,” Dr. Drews adds.