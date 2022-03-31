CVS Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Schedule an appointment

The FDA and CDC approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for select individuals. Now, the following individuals may receive a second COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after their first booster dose:

Individuals ages 50+

Moderately to severely immunocompromised vaccine recipients ages 12+

Janssen vaccine recipients who also received a Janssen booster

CVS said eligible patients “soon” will be able to schedule an additional dose four months after their initial booster at CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Same-day or walk-in vaccination appointments may be possible, CVS said, but subject to local demand.