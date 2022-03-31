CVS Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots: Schedule an appointment

The FDA and CDC approved a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for select individuals. Now, the following individuals may receive a second COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after their first booster dose:
- Individuals ages 50+
- Moderately to severely immunocompromised vaccine recipients ages 12+
- Janssen vaccine recipients who also received a Janssen booster
CVS said eligible patients “soon” will be able to schedule an additional dose four months after their initial booster at CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Same-day or walk-in vaccination appointments may be possible, CVS said, but subject to local demand.
- When can I get the second booster? If you’re in one of the above groups, you can get the second booster shot four months after you received the first booster.
- What vaccine is used for the second booster? Your second booster will either be another does of Pfizer or Moderna
- Will a second booster work even better against the omicron variants? “Better” isn’t the right word. But as CNBC reports, according to a CDC study from February, protection against omicron-related emergency department visits and hospitalization fell to only 66% and 78%, respectively, four months after the first booster. But an Israeli study showed a fourth dose “restores antibody titers to peak post-third dose titers.”