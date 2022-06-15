CVS now offering Second COVID vaccine booster shots: Get your appointment now

Initial booster doses have been available to all adults in the U.S. since November 2021, with additional groups becoming eligible since then — including children ages 5 to 11, who became eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

And since March of this year, certain groups — those who are 50 and older or are immunocompromised — have been eligible for an additional, second booster dose.

COVID-19 booster shots: Your questions answered

Am I getting the same dose as I originally received?

In the case of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the booster dose is the same as the original dose. For the Moderna vaccine, it is a half dose.

What are the side effects of the booster shots?

The side effects after getting a booster shot are similar to side effects after the two-shot series. The most common side effects are fatigue and pain at the injection site and overall. Like the two-shot primary series, serious side effects are rare but may occur.

Can I get my booster and flu shots at the same time?

Yes. The CDC says you can receive the flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine or booster at the same time. If you have concerns about getting both vaccines at the same time, talk with your healthcare provider.

CVS says people can schedule vaccination appointments on their website.