CVS Moderna or Pfizer Bivalent Booster: Schedule an appointment for a COVID vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 12 and older and full approval for the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older. Emergency use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna monovalent vaccines are in effect for individuals 6 months through 11 for Pfizer, and 6 months through 17 for Moderna.

Booster shots are additional doses of a vaccine given to help boost immunity that might have worn off over time after the initial vaccination. In the case of COVID-19, the updated boosters target certain strains of the Omnicron variant, including subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered more immune resistant and contagious than previous strains.

Are The COVID-19 Booster Shots Safe?

According to the CDC, all vaccine development steps were taken to ensure vaccine safety and effectiveness. Clinical trials, FDA approval, and vaccine monitoring systems have all been implemented to ensure safety and efficacy.

That being said, when receiving a booster shot, you may experience some side effects (similar to those you may experience with a flu vaccine) including:

Fever

Headache

Fatigue or tiredness

Pain at the injection site

Serious effects–including allergic reaction–are rare, but still possible. This is why people are required to sit and wait fifteen minutes after receiving their booster dose to ensure there are no adverse reactions.

Does Health Insurance Cover COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots?

This will vary depending on the insurance plan, but in most cases, health insurance plans cover the initial vaccinations, not an additional dose/booster. However, contact your health insurance provider for more information regarding what your plan covers.

Those interested in being vaccinated at CVS can schedule an appointment here. CVS’s vaccination search/scheduling tool will be updated when each location receives boosters, reflecting that information.