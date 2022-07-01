CVS Covid Booster Vaccine, Appointment Scheduling online

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer shots for kids from 6 months through 4 years old on June 17, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them the next day. In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year.
Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids:
- Available for children between 6 months and 4-years-old
- Series of three separate doses
- The first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third one eight weeks after the second shot
Moderna’s COVID Vaccine For Kids:
- Available for children between 6 months and 5-years-old
- Series of two separate doses
Pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines for small children
CVS’s MinuteClinic is providing vaccines for children 18 months and older and Walgreens has begun offering the vaccine for those at least 3 years old.
Supplies are limited at these locations and walk-ins may not be available. Call or check the location’s website to schedule an appointment.
- Appointments can be made on CVS’ website.
A search on vaccines.gov can help find locations and available vaccines for all ages near you.
COVID vaccine and booster reminders for everyone else
The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older for protection against the virus, which can be deadly for all age groups.
A booster shot is recommended five months after completing the vaccine series for those 12 and older who received a Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for those who received Moderna.