CVS Covid Booster Vaccine, Appointment Scheduling online

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Moderna and Pfizer shots for kids from 6 months through 4 years old on June 17, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them the next day. In the U.S., COVID-19 vaccines were first tested and given in late 2020 to health care workers and older adults. Teens and school-age kids were added last year.

Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 4-years-old

Series of three separate doses

The first two shots are given three weeks apart, and the third one eight weeks after the second shot

Moderna’s COVID Vaccine For Kids:

Available for children between 6 months and 5-years-old

Series of two separate doses

Pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines for small children

CVS’s MinuteClinic is providing vaccines for children 18 months and older and Walgreens has begun offering the vaccine for those at least 3 years old.

Supplies are limited at these locations and walk-ins may not be available. Call or check the location’s website to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made on CVS’ website.

A search on vaccines.gov can help find locations and available vaccines for all ages near you.

COVID vaccine and booster reminders for everyone else

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older for protection against the virus, which can be deadly for all age groups.

A booster shot is recommended five months after completing the vaccine series for those 12 and older who received a Pfizer vaccine, and 18 or older for those who received Moderna.