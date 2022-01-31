CVS COVID-19 Vaccine Booster: Schedule Vaccination Appointment(s) for Yourself

CVS Health said it has nearly doubled its Covid-19 vaccination efforts to U.S. pharmacies in 29 states.

According to a news release, the company is now offering shots in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

CVS Health has also activated three stores in Kentucky for the shots. Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Kentucky will be available to individuals who meet the state’s criteria, as well as pre-K through 12 educators and staff and child care workers.

Appointments are required. Those can be made through CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy smartphone app. Those without internet access can call (800) 746-7287. CVS asks people not to contact individual pharmacies.

Since CVS Health began administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country in late December, there has been a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases and deaths. In fact, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data, between December 20 and February 21 there has been a 94% decrease in COVID-19 cases, and an 84% decrease in COVID-19 deaths, CVS Health said.

Per the company’s publicly available data, CVS Pharmacy teams have completed second doses at all skilled nursing facilities, and third and final visits are 90% complete. Second doses at assisted living and other facilities are 91%complete, with more than half of third and final visits complete. CVS Health has administered nearly 4.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses through the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.