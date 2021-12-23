CVS COVID-19 Vaccine Booster: Register and Schedule Appointment

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.

People 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should also get a booster dose at least two months after their shot, although the CDC says the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferable to Johnson & Johnson’s due to a rare but serious blood clotting disorder associated with the one-shot vaccine.

Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna, distinct from boosters, are available for specific immunocompromised people, including organ transplant recipients and certain cancer patients. These recipients may also get a booster — a fourth dose — at least six months after the third shot, according to CDC guidance.

Where can I get a vaccine or booster?

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for age 16+. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) has been granted for ages 5 to 15. Two doses are required for full vaccination.

Two doses of Moderna and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are available under EUAs for age 18+.

Schedule your COVID-19 vaccine