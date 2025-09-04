CVS and Walgreens COVID Vaccine Scheduling: How to Book Your 2025 Appointment

The quiet hum of pharmacy refrigerators in CVS and Walgreens stores may soon carry a louder message: not everyone can get the COVID-19 shot they need. Across the United States, pharmacies—once the frontline of convenient vaccine access—are navigating a labyrinth of new federal rules, state regulations, and insurance uncertainties. The 2025–26 COVID-19 vaccines, now approved by the FDA, are no longer universally available; instead, they are reserved for high-risk individuals, leaving many Americans in limbo.

For more than three years, retail pharmacies have been a safe harbor for millions seeking protection against COVID-19. Nearly 90% of Americans who received the 2024–25 COVID vaccine did so at a pharmacy, according to CDC data. But with the FDA narrowing eligibility to adults over 65 and people with certain health conditions—including heart disease, obesity, and immunocompromising conditions—pharmacies are forced to enforce new screening measures and, in many states, require prescriptions.

At CVS Health, patients in 13 states, including New York, Florida, and Pennsylvania, must now present a prescription from an authorized provider to get a vaccine, while three other states impose further restrictions tied to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Walgreens is following similar rules, offering the vaccine only to those meeting the FDA’s high-risk criteria.

Experts warn that these shifts could slow vaccination rates at a time when COVID-19 remains a tangible threat, particularly for vulnerable populations. “By restricting access to vaccines, we’re creating hurdles where none existed before,” says Walter Orenstein, M.D., former CDC immunization director. “Even those at moderate risk who would benefit from protection may face barriers.”

Adding to the confusion, the ACIP’s new recommendations are pending, and the CDC itself is experiencing leadership turbulence. With interim director Jim O’Neill now at the helm, guidance on vaccine eligibility and insurance coverage remains unclear. Without clear directives, pharmacies, insurers, and physicians are left to interpret overlapping regulations, and patients are often left guessing whether a shot is accessible—and affordable.

Insurance coverage, once guaranteed for all FDA-approved COVID vaccines under the ACA, may now hinge on ACIP recommendations. This means some patients could face out-of-pocket costs up to $140, further discouraging uptake. Public health advocates warn this could stall protection against severe illness and long COVID, especially among children, pregnant individuals, and other populations historically recommended for vaccination.

While the scientific consensus still strongly supports broad vaccination, the current policy landscape has introduced unprecedented barriers. “We’re returning to a patchwork system, where access depends on state regulations, provider discretion, and insurance coverage,” notes epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina, Ph.D. “This is not how you maintain public health in the face of a persistent threat.”

As the fall season approaches, pharmacies and patients alike are bracing for the uncertainty ahead, hoping that science—not bureaucracy—will guide who can receive protection against COVID-19 in 2025.

Patients looking to receive the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic can schedule appointments online or walk in, depending on state regulations. To book online, visit CVS.com or use the CVS Health app. During scheduling, patients will be asked to confirm eligibility based on age and health risk factors. Walk-ins are also accepted at many locations, but it’s recommended to call ahead to ensure vaccine availability.

At Walgreens, scheduling is similarly straightforward. Patients can visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. use the Walgreens mobile app, call 1-800-WALGREEN, or even text FLU to 66879 to check eligibility and book an appointment. Walgreens pharmacists can guide patients on eligibility requirements and help ensure the vaccination process is smooth.

Both pharmacy chains emphasize that patients with health conditions that increase COVID-19 risk should attest to their status during scheduling to receive the vaccine. Following these steps ensures safe and timely access to updated COVID-19 vaccines in 2025.