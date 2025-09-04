COVID Symptoms 2025: What You Need to Know About the Stratus Variant Surge

A new COVID-19 variant, dubbed “Stratus,” is quietly sweeping across the United States, leaving a trail of rising cases in its wake. While most Americans are settling back into school routines and late-summer plans, this highly contagious strain is reminding the nation that the pandemic is far from over.

First detected in the U.S. in March, the XFG variant—nicknamed Stratus—is now the dominant strain in the country, surpassing the previous “Nimbus” variant. Experts say its rapid spread stems from unique mutations that make it more transmissible and adept at dodging immunity from past infections or vaccinations. Despite these traits, early data indicate Stratus does not cause more severe illness than prior omicron variants.

Recent wastewater surveillance shows elevated viral levels across at least 21 states, with hotspots in Texas, Utah, Alabama, and South Carolina. Emergency room visits for COVID are climbing, including among children under 12, as infections continue their summer surge. Analysts estimate that tens of thousands of new cases are occurring daily nationwide, though hospitalizations remain relatively lower than previous waves.

Symptoms of Stratus closely mirror those of earlier omicron strains, including sore throat, cough, congestion, fever, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell. While anecdotal reports mention a “razor blade throat,” medical professionals caution that testing remains the only reliable way to confirm infection. Antivirals such as Paxlovid are effective when administered early, particularly for older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and those with underlying health conditions.

Vaccination continues to offer strong protection. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to remain effective against Stratus, and updated boosters targeting the LP.8.1 strain have begun rolling out, though availability varies by state. Health authorities strongly encourage high-risk populations, pregnant women, and young children to receive recommended vaccines.

Experts urge continued vigilance. “Stratus may not be more severe, but its rapid spread highlights the need for testing, masking in crowded spaces, and updated vaccinations,” says Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

As Americans move into fall, Stratus serves as a stark reminder: the virus continues to evolve, and public health measures remain essential to curb transmission and protect the most vulnerable.