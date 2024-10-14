Surge in Covid Hospitalisations in the UK Due to XEC Strain

Recent reports indicate a significant increase in Covid-19 hospitalisations across the UK, attributed to a new and aggressive strain known as XEC. The hospitalisation rate has risen to 4.55 per 100,000, up from 3.72 the previous week, with the North East of England experiencing the highest admission rates at 8.12 per 100,000. Alarmingly, individuals aged 85 and older are facing an even steeper rise, with rates climbing to 52.48 per 100,000 from 40.39.

The XEC variant, first identified in Germany in June, has quickly spread to several countries, including the US and Denmark. Symptoms associated with this strain include headaches, sore throat, and high fever. Dr. Jamie Lopez Bernal, a Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, noted that Covid-19 continues to circulate, with approximately 10% of sequenced cases being of the XEC lineage. He emphasized the importance of vaccination against Covid-19, flu, and RSV, especially as winter approaches and respiratory illnesses are expected to rise.

The NHS is offering the latest Covid-19 booster and flu vaccinations to all adults aged 65 and older, residents of care homes, and those with underlying health conditions. Frontline health and social care staff are also eligible for these vaccinations. As public concern over new variants grows, health officials urge everyone eligible to get vaccinated promptly to ensure protection against the impending winter threats.