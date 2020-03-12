Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Michigan patient being treated

A patient with confirmed COVID19 is an inpatient at the University of Michigan Health System. The patient is in stable condition.

We are confident that we are using proper precautions with this patient who was carefully isolated to minimize the risk of exposure to our employees and patients.

Based on that, risk of infection is low for our employees and visitors, even if you work in our hospitals or near the unit where the patient is isolated. Risk is considered high if you have prolonged exposure to someone with symptoms without appropriate protective equipment. Michigan Medicine is not cancelling appointments, surgeries or advising that patients should leave the hospital. If you have a question about an appointment, please follow up with your care provider.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. U-M officials and medical experts, in close coordination with the state and local public health experts, are closely monitoring for developments and will offer additional guidance to the Michigan Medicine community as soon as it is available.

What is Novel Coronavirus COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a newly identified coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. It has been diagnosed in multiple locations worldwide and has received widespread attention from public health authorities and the news media. We are closely monitoring and following guidance from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are in close contact with state and local health authorities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, human coronaviruses are common throughout the world and usually cause mild to moderate illness in people. This new virus is a public health concern because:

It is newly identified, so much is still unknown about it.

Two other human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, have caused severe illness.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

I think I have coronavirus or COVID-19, what do I do?

Contact your primary care physician to speak to a healthcare provider. They can determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

You should stay at home and away from others if you are sick.

You can also call your local health department; in Washtenaw County that number is 734-544-6700.