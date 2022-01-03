Corlanor approved to reduce hospitalization from worsening heart failure

Corlanor (ivabradine) is now approved for use in certain people who have chronic heart failure caused by the lower-left part of their heart not contracting well. According to the FDA, the drug is meant for patients who have symptoms of heart failure, but have a normal heartbeat with a resting heart rate of at least 70 beats per minute, and who are also taking beta blockers at the highest dose they can tolerate.

Heart failure is described as a chronic condition in which the heart isn’t able to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs, and is generally caused by coronary diseases and high blood pressure which continue to weaker the organ over time. According to the FDA, it now affects approximately 1.5 million Americans, and is a primary cause of death and disability among adults in this country. It develops over time as the heart’s pumping action grows weaker, Leading causes of heart failure are diseases that damage the heart, such as coronary heart disease and high blood pressure.

The safety and efficacy of Corlanor was studied in a clinical trial of 6,505 participants, and was found to “reduce the time to first occurrence of hospitalization for worsening heart failure compared to a placebo.” The most common side effects observed among clinical trial participants were bradycardia (too much slowing of the heart rate), high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, and temporary vision disturbance (flashes of light).

Corlanor will be dispensed with a patient Medication Guide that provides instructions for its use and important drug safety information. Health care professionals should counsel patients about the risk of harm to an unborn baby, and women should not become pregnant while taking Corlanor.

Patients should alert their health care professional if they experience symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, feel that the heart is pounding or racing, have chest pressure, or worsened shortness of breath as well as feel dizzy, weak and extremely tired.