Computer use induced depressive emotions feel like Seasonal Affective Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a depressive disorder felt during the winter months when the availability of sunlight both in terms of intensity and duration of sunlight hours is low.

Many people become deficient in a class of biochemicals called inhibitory neurotransmitters such as serotonin and Gamma Amino butyric acid (GABA) leading to feelings of depression and inability to cope with life.

Many find themselves crying, feeling hurt unable to take criticism, cranky and unable to handle even a hint of the simplest arguments.

This syndrome is sometimes called the winter blues. To handle thee situation many just avoid others. Family members of sufferers get most of the brunt as their lives are turned into a hot mess or fighting match on a continuous basis.

How does this match up with computer use induced depressive symptoms? Let’s take a look at what these symptoms are and how they are developed.

The computer use environment is inherently one of chemical, biochemical and light imbalance. The computer light is toxic, artificially generated and consequently lifeless it cannot stimulate the human heart to stimulate the brain to produce neurotransmitters.

Consequently, neurotransmitters used up in the activity of computer use are not replenished, in violation of our normal coded way of constant replenishment of neurotransmitters when in the presence of sunlight our naturally code source of light and illumination.

This absence of replenishment results in depletion, which in turn presents itself in the inability to perform the functions the depleted neurotransmitters enable us to perform as humans.

Since inhibitors prevent overproduction of excitatory neurotransmitters responsible for motion and excitement, their depletions result in loss of control and over reaction to everything.

It is therefore important that computer users get access to sunlight year round. This means going out and letting sunlight in, in spite of the cold is a necessity for all computer users.

So get a warm coat and take that walk round the block this winter. It is not a healthy choice to sit at home all day behind the computer because of the cold.