Chiropractic care helps kids overcome a number of childhood illnesses

Dr. Daniel Secrest, D.C. of Secrest Family Chiropractic in Scottsdale, AZ reports he has successfully helped several children manage and overcome a number of illnesses through pediatric chiropractic care, stating that “gentle, movement-based spinal adjustments have helped pediatric patients, from babies to adolescents, to find relief from everything from chronic ear infections and colic to ADHD, autism-spectrum disorders and common childhood “growing pains” and injuries.” Asthma is another condition that he believes can be helped through spinal manipulation, along with allergies and headaches, giving parents a well-regarded means of helping their children without the use of drugs (in most cases).

“Spinal alignment in babies and children is huge because the spine is still growing and changing, and children can easily experience a subluxation that will pinch nerves that affect their health,” continued. Secrest. “Parents with children who’ve struggled with a health problems that weren’t getting better through conventional treatment came to us for help and were relieved when we finally got to the root of, and solved, the problem.”

Dr. Secrest also went on to explain that people are often surprised at how “gentle and comfortable” the pediatric chiropractic adjustments are, noting that the amount of pressure applied to the spine differs depending on the size of the child and the condition being treated. In many cases, he added, the amount of pressure is no more than one would comfortably apply when gently rubbing a closed eye. Depending on the area to be adjusted, Dr. Secrest said he might also use an adjusting device that delivers small electromagnetic impulses to move the bones into place, as well as using his hands, or even just his fingers for adjustments while the children lie down, sit or even move around.

“The important thing to remember is that children’s spines are still growing, so the best thing for preventing health problems in children is regular chiropractic checkups,” says Dr. Secrest, D.C. “This keeps kids’ spines in proper alignment and gives them a much better chance to thrive physically and mentally.”