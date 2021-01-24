California: Officials investigating patient’s death after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and Public Health reported Saturday that they are investigating the death of a man who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to officials, the person had tested positive for COVID-19 in late December and received the vaccine Thursday. The sheriff’s office says the man was not administered his vaccine by Placer County Public Health.

It’s unknown where he got his vaccine or which vaccine he received, as officials have yet to say.

A cause of death has not been reported yet and agencies are still investigating, but they reported he died hours later after receiving the vaccine.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy would be done Monday, the sheriff’s office told CBS’ Sacramento affiliate.