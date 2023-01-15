Book Your Bivalent COVID Booster Vaccine Appointment at CVS Now

The bivalent booster doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are readily available. The new boosters target both the original strains of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants, most of the Walgreens in the area have the vaccines in stock. CVS’s in the area said all their stores should be stocked soon.

Both pharmacies recommend scheduling online and signing up to get a flu shot at the same time.

What makes the new COVID-19 booster special?

The new vaccine boosters, which got the federal green light for emergency late last month, specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, both of which have emerged as culprits driving many of the cases both in Kentucky and across the nation.

“These new living lineages are what we might predict to see circulating around this fall and winter season,” said Jim Hallahan, the assistant director of pharmacy operations at UK HealthCare. “So, ideally, it’s going to provide us with a lot better protection and help decrease the infection rates, hospitalization rates, all the above.”

Appointments are made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app as doses are received. Since initial supply is limited, patients who would like to receive the updated boosters are encouraged to make an appointment using our digital scheduler. Digital scheduling offers patients flexibility and convenience, as well as the ability to schedule multiple patients at once, which makes it easier for families and other groups that want to get vaccinated together.

Walgreens is offering both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters. The shots haven’t reached all of the chain’s locations yet, but new appointments are being added daily. You can view and schedule appointments on the Walgreens website, on the pharmacy’s app or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.