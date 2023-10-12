Albertsons and Safeway: Get 10% Off with Your Updated COVID Vaccine Booster

Albertsons and Safeway have introduced an enticing initiative, providing a 10% discount on grocery purchases to shoppers who receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington. This offer, announced by food and drug retailer Albertsons, the parent company of the Safeway grocery chain, serves as a compelling incentive to promote widespread vaccination against the virus.

As the respiratory virus season approaches, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended that individuals aged 6 months and older should receive immunization. According to the CDC, the new COVID-19 vaccine is regarded as the most effective means of preventing COVID-related hospitalizations, fatalities, and the often-debilitating condition known as ‘Long Covid.’ Albertsons’ Group Vice President of Pharmacies, Anthony DalPonte, emphasized the pivotal role of vaccines in curbing virus transmission and safeguarding the well-being of family members, friends, and neighbors, especially those at heightened risk of respiratory diseases.

In a recent development, health experts in Oregon classified elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing medical conditions as particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority has also expressed concern about the concurrent presence of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the community. During the 2022-23 respiratory season, the co-occurrence of these three viruses created a significant challenge for healthcare providers, often referred to as a ‘tripledemic.’

However, this year marks a significant change, as the CDC reports that Americans now have the opportunity to receive vaccines for all three viruses. In addition to offering the COVID-19 vaccine, Safeway and Albertsons are making flu, RSV, shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, and HPV vaccines available to the public. It’s worth noting that most insurance plans, including Medicaid, typically cover immunizations at no cost, although customers are encouraged to verify coverage under their specific health plans with their local pharmacy.

To streamline the vaccination process, residents have the option to schedule appointments for up to five different vaccines online. Walk-in appointments are also accepted, providing flexibility for those seeking immunization. An appealing aspect of this vaccination campaign is that individuals who receive their vaccines at Safeway or Albertsons pharmacies will be rewarded with a 10% coupon applicable to grocery orders up to $200. This enticing offer will remain in effect until the end of the year, encouraging the community to proactively protect themselves against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses while enjoying financial savings on their essential grocery purchases.