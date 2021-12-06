A new comprehensive study indicates that ‘thin is in, but fat might be better’

According to a special report, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association may have people thinking a new way when it comes to weight.

The old saying, “thin is in” may be so, but according to the report, it may not be the healthiest.

In the comprehensive study researchers analyzed nearly 100 studies that included more than 2.8 million people. The researchers confirmed that obese people tend to die earlier than people of normal weight.

The study also found something very interesting, that overweight people — those with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to 30 — had a lower risk of dying than people of normal weight.

This has caused an uproar in the medical community with proponents who “hail its findings” and with critics – one who claims the study is “rubbish.”

But Michelle May, a physician and author of “Eat What You Love, Love What You Eat,” says, “Some thin people exercise excessively and don’t eat a balanced diet, and there are people in the overweight and obese categories who have good diets and are active, People need to focus on choices about eating and physical activity rather than be concerned about the numbers on a scale.”

May went on to say that the challenging part is making a shift in the deeply entrenched paradigm that being overweight automatically puts you at a higher risk of dying.

The message relayed by this special report is the importance of diet and exercise – not the numbers such as weight, girth, or BMI.