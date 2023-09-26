Walgreens COVID Vaccine Registration: Walk-In Schedule and Online Appointment Booking

A new COVID-19 vaccine, in response to the omicron variant XBB.1.5., was made available on September. This vaccine has received approval from both the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC currently recommends that all individuals aged six months and older receive this updated vaccine for the upcoming fall and winter season.

Although the Student Health Center (SHC) does not currently possess the new vaccine, they have submitted an application to become a provider. Dr. Emilio Carranco, director of the Student Health Center and assistant vice president for student affairs, expressed the SHC’s intention to make the new vaccine available as soon as possible.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll receive it within the next week or two,” Carranco stated. “If you wish to get vaccinated at the health center, you can schedule an appointment for vaccination online or call the main number, regardless of which student health center facility you plan to visit.”

Rodney Rohde, professor and chair of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program at Texas State, believes that obtaining this new vaccine could help reduce COVID-19 cases on campus. He mentioned that current research and epidemiology indicate the updated vaccine’s effectiveness against the variants responsible for the majority of COVID cases in the U.S. While none of the circulating variants are exact matches to the vaccine, they are closely related to the XBB.1.5 strain upon which it is based.

Unlike previous COVID-19 vaccines provided for free, Carranco noted that the newest vaccine is expensive, estimating a cost of “well over” $100 per dose. However, they expect most private health insurance plans to cover the cost, as it has received FDA and CDC approval.

For those without insurance or unable to afford the new vaccine, Carranco recommends exploring the Bridge Access Program, which offers free vaccines through select pharmacies and federally qualified community and health centers.

The new COVID-19 vaccine is referred to as an “updated” vaccine rather than a booster, aligning with the idea that COVID-19 vaccination should become a regular part of healthcare, akin to annual flu shots. Rohde emphasized this shift in terminology aims to convey that it’s not merely boosting existing immunity but establishing a new immune response against current variants.

While the SHC typically follows CDC recommendations, Carranco noted that there is a consensus among medical experts that this vaccine should primarily target individuals aged 50 and older, those with chronic underlying health conditions, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Carranco added, “Those are populations at the highest risk for complications from a COVID-19 infection… However, we do know that younger individuals have been hospitalized with complications, so anyone interested in protecting themselves should consider vaccination.”

Rachel Torres, an accounting freshman, mentioned having received the initial two COVID-19 vaccines and currently has no plans to update them. She cited concerns about the pain associated with vaccination and needle aversion.

Carranco pointed out that over the past three years, an estimated 96% of the population has developed immunity through infection or vaccination, contributing to herd immunity. Nonetheless, Carranco emphasized that COVID-19 remains a concern, and there is still value in younger individuals getting vaccinated as it’s the safest method to build immunity against the virus.

“I believe we’re in a much better position regarding COVID-19 than just a year ago,” Carranco noted. “Still, I believe individuals should take reasonable precautions to protect themselves and others, especially those at higher risk.”

