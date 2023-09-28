Hy-Vee’s Free COVID-19 Vaccine: Easy Scheduling and Convenient Locations

Hy-Vee, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of the new and improved COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming 2023-2024 season at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across the Midwest. These vaccines are now accessible to individuals aged 12 and above, aligning with the FDA and CDC recommendations.

Easy Scheduling for Your Convenience

To streamline the vaccination process, individuals can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment in advance at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy location by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine. Walk-ins are also warmly welcomed during regular pharmacy operating hours. Furthermore, for those aged 60 and above, the opportunity to receive a flu vaccine and/or RSV vaccine is available alongside the COVID-19 vaccination.

For the convenience of younger age groups, updated COVID-19 vaccines will soon be accessible at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in the upcoming weeks.

Stay Protected with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines

The FDA and CDC recommend that all individuals aged 6 months and older should receive the updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for the 2023-2024 season. Those who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines should wait at least 2 months after their last dose before receiving the new, updated COVID-19 vaccine. Severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals can also receive an additional updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months after their last updated dose.

These new, updated COVID-19 vaccines have been reformulated to provide enhanced protection against the virus variants that are currently responsible for the majority of infections and hospitalizations in the United States.

What to Bring to Your Hy-Vee Pharmacy Appointment

When attending their Hy-Vee Pharmacy appointment, vaccine recipients should bring the following:

Insurance card (if applicable)

Medicare Part B red, white, and blue card (for Medicare recipients)

Photo ID

Vaccine Pricing and Accessibility

The new, updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2023-2024 season marks the first group of COVID-19 vaccines to become commercially available following the conclusion of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency. Importantly, these vaccines remain free for most private and public insurance plans at this time.

For adults without health insurance or those whose insurance doesn’t cover all COVID-19-related costs, free vaccination is still possible through the CDC’s Bridge Access Program until December 31, 2024. Please note that Hy-Vee is not currently participating in the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. Uninsured individuals can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at state and local health departments and federally qualified health centers. For nearby CDC Bridge Access providers, patients can visit www.vaccines.gov.

Combating the “Tripledemic” – COVID-19, Flu, and RSV

Medical experts have warned of a potential “tripledemic” as COVID-19, flu, and RSV viruses continue to circulate. To reduce the spread and protect against serious infections, it is strongly recommended that individuals receive both their flu and COVID-19 vaccines this fall. As an added incentive, those who get their flu shot at Hy-Vee can earn a 20-cent Hy-Vee Fuel Saver reward.

Additionally, individuals aged 60 and above are encouraged to get the new, single-dose RSV vaccine, which is readily available at Hy-Vee pharmacies without the need for an appointment or prescription.

The CDC has approved the co-administration of the COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines, allowing individuals to receive all three vaccines in a single appointment if eligible. When scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Hy-Vee, individuals can also request to receive the flu and/or RSV vaccine.

To learn more about vaccinations at Hy-Vee, please visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, Hy-Vee remains committed to ensuring the health and well-being of the communities it serves. Please consult your local Hy-Vee Pharmacy for specific vaccine availability and appointments.

Hy-Vee, Inc. is one of the nation’s leading grocery chains with more than 275 stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is an employee-owned and operated chain that prides itself on its unwavering commitment to customer service. Hy-Vee makes customers’ lives easier, healthier, and happier by offering a wide variety of fresh, local, and sustainable food products, with a focus on being a helpful partner in customers’ every day. Hy-Vee is also a proud sponsor of local, regional, and national athletic events.