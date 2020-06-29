Springer Healthcare Independent Medical Education (IME) launches new website

London, 29 June 2020

Springer Healthcare IME has launched a new website to enable easier and more comprehensive access to its current and legacy educational programs. The new website features a full array of independent educational content including meetings and symposia, webinars and webcasts, eLearning solutions, case-based learning and digital reports. All content is created and curated by internal and external subject and education specialists, and is accessible for free to healthcare professionals worldwide.

Springer Healthcare IME was launched in 2013 and has since developed into a leading provider of IME and continuing medical education (CME) globally. The new website recognizes their growing reputation in the industry and acts as a showcase to both their legacy and current educational programs.

Elsbeth Headley, Global IME Director at Springer Healthcare, said, “Healthcare professionals across the globe are constantly looking for the highest quality educational content to guide and reinforce best practice in their own day-to-day clinical decision-making. Alongside this, educational grant funders need to be reassured of the quality and credentials of IME/CME providers. Our new site meets both of those requirements – a repository of high-value impactful educational programs, showcasing a strong heritage in designing, developing and delivering innovative education”

