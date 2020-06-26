Researcher developing solution to help manage COVID-19 and future epidemics

Sai Manoj Pudukotai Dinakarrao, Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, is developing a scalable and connectivity-aware solution that he hopes will help confine the COVID-19 pandemic and future epidemics.

Specifically, his team is working to do three things.

First, he is devising a better and scalable approach to current and future epidemic/pandemic confinement.

Second, he is devising a cognitive solution that can be applied to a range of demographics having heterogeneous connectivity and population distribution with minimal information regarding previous epidemic spread.

Finally, he is working to minimize the impact of epidemic model uncertainties on the confinement.

His ultimate goal is to create solutions that will help communities navigate even worse scenarios than those that society has seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pudukotai Dinakarrao received $40,000 from the National Science Foundation for this work. Funding began in June 2020 and will end in late May 2021.

###