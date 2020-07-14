Report: Press registration now open for ATS 2020 Virtual

July 14, 2020 – For the first time ever, on Aug. 5-10 2020, the American Thoracic Society (ATS) will invite press to hear from leading scientists and clinicians in a mix of live and pre-recorded sessions in pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine at ATS 2020 Virtual.

Press are invited to attend for free (see press guidelines) and may register now. New to the international conference? You’ll be prompted to create an account in order to complete your complimentary registration. Same day registration will be available during the meeting.

(If you registered and received confirmation for the ATS international conference in May, your registration has been fast-tracked. If you’re not sure, see staff contact below.)

Registered press will be offered access to our virtual press office.

Session Topics Include

Allergy/Immunology

Critical Care/Illness

Cellular/Molecular

Pediatrics and Sleep Disorders

Bronchiectasis and COPD

ILD/IPF

Browse the full ATS 2020 Virtual program. Tentative; subject to change.

There’s more:

Big Data to Guide Disease Management

ePosters of the Scientific Research, Case Reports, and Late-Breaking Abstracts

An Interactive Exhibit Hall and a Variety of Industry-Sponsored Learning Opportunities

Enjoy three-month access to many industry sessions and enjoy live programs daily.

Were you unable to join us for the Clinical Trials session ahead of ATS 2020 Virtual? Please see the recording of “Breaking News: Clinical Trials Results in Pulmonary Medicine.” The session included results from the ETHOS, INCREASE and WILLOW trials on COPD exacerbations, pulmonary hypertension, and bronchiectasis, respectively.

For more information about ATS 2020 Virtual, visit conference.thoracic.org or follow the meeting hashtag #ATS2020.

For more information about press registration and media activities at ATS 2020 Virtual, see our media guidelines or contact Dacia Morris at [email protected]

###