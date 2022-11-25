CVS COVID Bivalent Vaccine Booster Dose: you can schedule an appointment

The CDC unveiled its recommendations for updated boosters to help fight the new variants. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease physician and the medical director of the Infection Control and Prevention program at the University of Kansas, describes these boosters as evoking a little bit more protection against infection and “maximal protection” against severe disease, hospitalization and death.

Boosters are a necessary part of COVID-19 mitigation because vaccine-induced and natural protection against disease have been shown to be transient. However, booster uptake in the United States has steadily declined since the initial wave of the Omicron variant, and federal financial support for vaccination campaigns has not been replenished, partly because of the perception that the pandemic is over. As of October 3, 68 percent of the total U.S. population has been vaccinated with a primary series, but fewer than half of fully vaccinated individuals have received a booster dose. Only 36 percent of people age 50 and older have received their second booster dose. The rates of vaccination, including boosters, declined to less than 100,000 doses administered daily by September 12. That number is beginning to increase as more people get updated booster shots, but dwindling federal funding for vaccination threatens to undermine any goal of high coverage.

The updated Pfizer booster is available to people ages 12 and older who have:

Completed their COVID-19 primary series vaccination at least two months ago; or

Received their last booster/additional dose at least two months ago.

The updated Moderna booster is available to people ages 18 and older meeting the same criteria.

Children ages 5 to 11 are not eligible at this time for either of the new boosters but may receive the original Pfizer booster if they also received the Pfizer vaccine as their primary series. No COVID-19 boosters are currently recommended by the CDC for children ages 6 months to 4 years.

A CVS spokesperson said its pharmacies expect to get updated booster doses on a rolling basis over the next few days. People can make appointments as usual on CVS’ website or its app.

Boosters are a safe and effective way of reducing the risk of serious COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization and death. With fall approaching and another potential surge.