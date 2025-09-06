Body finally found on Greek island identified as missing British tourist

The morning sun was still gentle on the sands of Ofrynio beach when a simple holiday ritual slipped into nightmare. For Chris Bourda, a retired Scotsman enjoying a summer escape with his wife Michele, the day began with laughter, crepes, and plans for an afternoon nap. Hours later, it ended with frantic calls to police, unanswered questions, and, weeks down the line, the devastating discovery of Michele’s body on a remote island miles away.

Her disappearance on August 1 shocked locals and fellow holidaymakers. Michele, 59, left behind her glasses, beach towel, and medication, vanishing in broad daylight while her husband dozed nearby. What followed, according to Chris, was not only grief but also anger — directed at what he describes as a slow and dismissive police response that squandered the crucial early hours of the search.

Witnesses recall confusion on the beach that day. A waiter reportedly laughed when Chris first asked if anyone had seen his wife. Others assumed she had wandered off. When the family’s concerns reached local authorities, they allegedly took hours to act, fueling suspicions that tourist image-management outweighed urgency.

By the time police patrols and boats were deployed, Michele was gone without trace. She would not be found until weeks later, on the rocky shores of Fidonisi, 40 kilometers away — her holiday turned from celebration into tragedy.

Chris, now back home but still reeling, has raised sharp criticisms of both Greek police and broader systemic failures. He says officers overlooked simple measures — no dogs, no drones, no immediate shoreline sweep — and treated his pleas lightly. “It shouldn’t take three hours to write a missing person’s report before even starting a search,” he said bitterly.

But he also acknowledges Michele’s long battle with depression and anxiety, hinting at cracks in care that may have worsened her vulnerability. Years earlier, she had briefly gone missing in London after losing her job. This time, the outcome was far darker.

The couple’s marriage had spanned 36 years, beginning in Germany during their university days. Their trip to Greece was supposed to be a joyful chapter after family visits — “a holiday of peace, something we both needed,” Chris recalled. Instead, it has become a haunting memory, one punctuated by anger, sorrow, and questions left unanswered.

For now, Michele’s final hours remain a mystery. Her belongings on the sand painted a picture of someone intending only to rest under the summer sky. Whether her disappearance was a tragic accident, a lapse linked to her mental health, or a failure of the search effort itself may never be fully clear. What is certain, however, is that a family holiday meant to celebrate life has become a story of profound loss.