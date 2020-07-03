Tech: Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine launched a new information resource

Russia celebrates Medical Worker Day on the third Sunday of June. This year, most holidays are being held online, and the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine celebrated its professional holiday online too. On June 21, Doctor’s TV channel, with the support of the Center, held a virtual concert dedicated to the Medical Worker Day. Doctors, musicians, actors, TV hosts, and more than 800,000 spectators took part. The concert participants congratulated the entire medical community on their professional holiday and thanked them for the work done.

Unlike regular concerts, not only various celebrities but also members of the medical community went on air and shared their news and thoughts about recent changes. Professor Sergey Morozov, director of the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine, said that he was very proud of his colleagues, whose impetus to develop a COVID-19 dataset came about from working together during the pandemic. He also expressed his joy that in the last few months, new exciting collaborations and productive teams have begun. For example, just in time for this holiday, the Center for Diagnostics and Telemedicine launched a new information resource: tele-med.ai. Attractive interface, convenient navigation, and all the most relevant information are the three pillars on which the concept of this site rests. The site is intended for heads of departments of radiation diagnostics, doctors of the departments of radiology, radiology, functional diagnostics and ultrasound, and radiologists and specialists in related fields.

Tele-med.ai features thematic blocks related to the main areas of the Center: Medicine, Education, Science, and Laboratory. Also, on the start page of the site, visitors will find essential city projects. In particular, there is information about the Moscow breast cancer screening project and the artificial intelligence experiment. In addition, site users can read the latest news from the Center. Soon, the resource will offer new features. For example, an event calendar will display the announcement of all events. Also, shortly, users will have the opportunity to maintain their accounts. Registered users will be able to use these new features to:

– View their entire purchase history – Track their educational activities, as well as gain access directly to the training platform – Obtain access to selected content – Receive feedback from the Center, and much more.

Recognizing our medical heroes on the frontlines has never been more important than it is now in this critical time of COVID-19. Medical Worker Day has more poignancy and significance than ever, as is evidenced by the coming together in the virtual concert of many medical professionals across subdisciplines. The resultant tele-med.ai is an exciting new resource where doctors can get further information, improve their skills, and continue their professional development. Thanks to this website, we can now help also to increase the knowledge of medical professionals in the more rural areas, thus keeping the tradition of excellent medical practice in Russia.

Stanislav Samburskiy, CMO of the Center of Center of Diagnostics and Telemedicine, said that the site is currently available only in Russian, but an English version will be available soon.

