Tech: AAAS announces new Science Partner Journal, Energy Material Advances

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is pleased to announce the launch of new Science Partner Journal, Energy Material Advances, published in affiliation with the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT).

Energy Material Advances is an interdisciplinary journal which provides an advanced platform for investigations and research in the fields of material, energy, environmental, photoelectric, electromechanical, and mechanical sciences, as well as physics, chemistry, and biology. The scope will cover multiple fields from cutting-edge material to energy science, investigating theoretical, technological as well as engineering aspects. The journal will publish Research Articles, Review Articles, Short Communications, Perspectives and Editorials.

Feng Wu, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, and Asia Pacific Academy of Materials, and chief professor of energy and environmental materials discipline at BIT, and Jun Liu, the Washington Research Foundation Innovation Chair in Clean Energy, Battelle Fellow at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), and both Professor of Chemical Engineering and the Campbell Chair Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at the University of Washington , will serve as the Editors-in-Chief of Energy Material Advances.

Energy Material Advances is currently open for submissions and will publish under a Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY). Two additional Science Partner Journal titles from BIT are also launching this year. Cyborg and Bionic Systems is currently open for submissions and Space: Science & Technology will launch later this year.

“Currently, energy science and technologies has become a new hotspot in scientific and industrial development.” said Professor Feng Wu, Editor-in-Chief of the journal. “Energy Material Advances focuses on the cutting edge of energy materials and provides a platform which is open for collaborative innovation for the scholars in the field,” continued Wu. “We are excited to make unremitting efforts for broader international academic exchanges, more in-depth research and exploration, and more efficient information sharing, to enable this journal to promote and witness the bright future of new energy materials”.

“We are delighted that the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) has created the international journal Energy Material Advances with the support and assistance of AAAS,” said Professor Jun Zhang, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, and President of the University. “As an important pillar for world economic development, energy and material science is the essential foundation for the high-tech advances in various subject areas and is also one of the most preponderant disciplines of our university,” continued Zhang. “The creation and development of this journal will provide an excellent academic exchange platform for relevant scholars around the world to share the latest research achievements in this field and to disseminate the up-to-date progress and cutting-edge trends.”

“The Science Partner Journal program is happy to welcome three new journals with another top tier partner, Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT),” said Bill Moran, Publisher of the Science family of journals at AAAS. “Energy Material Advances will cover a wide range of research dedicated to cutting-edge fields that will help advance our knowledge and implementation of critical energy and material science. Under the leadership of Feng Wu and with BIT’s guidance and collaboration, we are confident the journal will excel.”

New titles participating in the Science Partner Journal program will launch on a regular basis and participation in the program is kept to English-language publications. AAAS is actively seeking new partners across scientific disciplines. Organizations participating in the Science Partner Journal program will be editorially independent and responsible for the content published in each journal. Partner organizations are responsible for establishing editorial boards committed to best practices in peer review and author service. For more information about the Science Partner Journal program, please visit the Science Partner Journal homepage at: spj.sciencemag.org. For questions regarding the program and inquiries about the application process for becoming a partner organization, contact [email protected]

###

About the American Association for the Advancement of Science

The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) is the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science, as well as Science Translational Medicine; Science Signaling; a digital, open-access journal, Science Advances; Science Immunology; and Science Robotics. AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes more than 260 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals. Science has the largest paid circulation of any peer-reviewed general science journal in the world. The nonprofit AAAS is open to all and fulfills its mission to “advance science and serve society” through initiatives in science policy, international programs, science education, public engagement and more.

About Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT)