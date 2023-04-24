Quadrofoil: Behold the newest electric jetski making waves for clean technology

What do you get when you combine a luxury sports car with a jet ski, then ensure it is electric powered, water friendly and has dynamic performance? That’s easy: the new hydrofoil watercraft Quadrofoil. The craft uses electricity and no oil, making it ecologically friendly. And while the technology used to power the vehicle is impressive, the sheer design of Quadrofoil may be its ultimate selling point.

The Quadrofoil simply looks as stylish and chic as it does futuristic.

Along with the body of the electric-powered watercraft, is a silent running, waveless design that has been dubbed a sports car made for the water. You can seat two people in the Quadrofoil that reaches top speeds of 25 miles per hour. Not only will users enjoy fun in luxurious style, but they won’t need to worry about destroying the delicate fabric of marine life with toxic emissions.