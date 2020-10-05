Syracuse U. professor receives NSF grant for Internet of Things research (TDnews)

The growing capabilities of sensing, computing and communication devices are leading to an explosion of Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructures. Advances in such technologies as autonomous systems and artificial intelligence also promise enormous economic and societal benefits. Naturally, it is desirable to deploy these technologies in IoT infrastructures. However, such deployments present daunting changes for increasingly scaled-up IoT infrastructures in mission-critical applications, such as medical, energy, transportation, and industrial-automation systems.

To help improve IoT infrastructure, Fanxin Kong, assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science, was awarded a grant by the National Science Foundation (NSF) for research on “Internet of Things Design and Deployment of Scalable, Secure, and Smart Mission Critical IoT System.”

“This project aims to develop a cross-layer and full hardware/software stack solution, referred to as the S3-IoT framework, for the design and deployment of scalable, secure, and smart mission-critical IoT systems,” says Kong.

This project will be collaboratively performed by professors from six universities, including the University of Florida, University of Notre Dame, University of Connecticut, Syracuse University, Villanova University and Kansas State University. This project is a planning grant awarded under the NSF program named Principles and Practice of Scalable Systems (PPoSS), which serves as the basis for the future proposal of a five-year large grant.

