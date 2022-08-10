Scientific study proves women are better at selecting gifts than men

For the first time the commonly accepted idea that women are better at selecting gifts than men has been proven by scientific analysis conducted by Monique M. H. Pollmann and Ilja van Beest at Tilburg University in the Netherlands that was presented in the edition of the journal Public Library of Science.

The researchers found that women are better at selecting gifts than men regardless of the sex of the receiver or the relationship of the giver to the recipient.

The researchers based their study on the proposition that a “good” gift requires a certain minimum level of interest in the person that will receive the gift and must also include a minimum level of the capacity to take the perspective of the intended recipient and the ability to use that perspective in selecting the right gift.

The researchers measured the interpersonal interest of gift selection with a standard autism test and measured the ability to take the perspective of another person with the interpersonal reactivity index.

The results of three separate studies that involved the selection of gifts and the level of appreciation of the gift by the recipient were that women are better at selecting gifts that the recipient appreciates than men.

The researchers note that women give more gifts than men and thus have more experience in selecting the right gift.

The examination indicates that interpersonal interest in the recipient on the part of the giver was the major factor that makes women better at selecting the right gift.