Report: Young Giant Planet Offers Clues to Formation of Exotic Worlds

For most of human history our understanding of how planets

form and evolve was based on the eight (or nine) planets in our solar system.

But over the last 25 years, the discovery of more than 4,000 exoplanets, or

planets outside our solar system, changed all that.

Among the most intriguing of

these distant worlds is a class of exoplanets called hot Jupiters. Similar in

size to Jupiter, these gas-dominated planets orbit extremely close to their

parent stars, circling them in as few as 18 hours. We have nothing like this in

our own solar system, where the closest planets to the Sun are rocky and

orbiting much farther away. The questions about hot Jupiters are as big as the

planets themselves: Do they form close to their stars or farther away before migrating

inward? And if these giants do

migrate, what would that reveal about the history of the planets in our own

solar system?

To answer those questions, scientists will need to observe many

of these hot giants very early in their formation. Now, a new study in the Astronomical

Journal reports on the detection of the exoplanet HIP 67522 b, which

appears to be the youngest hot Jupiter ever found. It orbits a well-studied

star that is about 17 million years old, meaning the hot Jupiter is likely only

a few million years younger, whereas most known hot Jupiters are more than a

billion years old. The planet takes about seven days to orbit its star, which has

a mass similar to the Sun’s. Located only about 490 light-years from Earth, HIP

67522 b is about 10 times the diameter of Earth, or close to that of Jupiter.

Its size strongly indicates that it is a gas-dominated planet.

HIP 67522 b was identified as a planet candidate by NASA’s

Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), which detects planets

via the transit method: Scientists look for small dips in the brightness of a

star, indicating that an orbiting planet has passed between the observer and

the star. But young stars tend to have a lot of dark splotches on their

surfaces – starspots, also called sunspots when they appear on the Sun – that

can look similar to transiting planets. So scientists used data from NASA’s

recently retired infrared observatory, the Spitzer

Space Telescope, to confirm that the transit signal was from a

planet and not a starspot. (Other methods

of exoplanet detection have yielded hints at the presence of

even younger hot Jupiters, but none have been confirmed.)

The discovery offers hope for finding more young hot

Jupiters and learning more about how planets form throughout the universe –

even right here at home.

“We can learn a lot about our solar system and its

history by studying the planets and other things orbiting the Sun,” said

Aaron Rizzuto, an exoplanet scientist at the University of Texas at Austin who

led the study. “But we will never know how unique or how common our solar

system is unless we’re out there looking for exoplanets. Exoplanet scientists are

finding out how our solar system fits in the bigger picture of planet formation

in the universe.”

Migrating

Giants?

There are three main hypotheses for how hot Jupiters get so

close to their parent stars. One is that they simply form there and stay put.

But it’s hard to imagine planets forming in such an intense environment. Not

only would the scorching heat vaporize most materials, but young stars

frequently erupt with massive explosions and stellar winds, potentially

dispersing any newly emerging planets.

It seems more likely that gas giants develop farther from

their parent star, past a boundary called the snow line, where it’s cool enough

for ice and other solid materials to form. Jupiter-like planets are composed

almost entirely of gas, but they contain solid cores. It would be easier for

those cores to form past the snow line, where frozen materials could cling

together like a growing snowball.

The other two hypotheses assume this is the case, and that

hot Jupiters then wander closer to their stars. But what would be the

cause and timing of the migration?

One idea posits that hot Jupiters begin their journey early

in the planetary system’s history while the star is still surrounded by the disk

of gas and dust from which both it and the planet formed. In this

scenario, the gravity of the disk interacting with the mass of the planet could

interrupt the gas giant’s orbit and cause it to migrate inward.

The third hypothesis maintains that hot Jupiters get close

to their star later, when the gravity of other planets around the star can drive

the migration. The fact that HIP 67522 b is already so close to its star so

early after its formation indicates that this third hypothesis probably doesn’t

apply in this case. But one young hot Jupiter isn’t enough to settle the debate

on how they all form.

“Scientists would like to know if there is

a dominant mechanism that forms most hot Jupiters,” said Yasuhiro Hasegawa,

an astrophysicist specializing in planet formation at NASA’s Jet Propulsion

Laboratory who was not involved in the study. “In the community right now

there is no clear consensus about which formation hypothesis is most important

for reproducing the population we have observed. The discovery of this young

hot Jupiter is exciting, but it’s only a hint at the answer. To solve the

mystery, we will need more.”

