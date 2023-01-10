Harvard study debunks glycemic index

Little to no evidence can substantiate the claims that high glycemic index foods like pasta and bananas increase a person’s risk for cardiovascular disease. The glycemic index has been debunked as a preventative measure by research conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School.

The researchers monitored the diet of 163 overweight or obese adults. The participants were segregated into four diet classes and monitored for weight gain, insulin levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels for five weeks. The diets were high glycemic index and high carbohydrate, low glycemic index and high carbohydrate, high glycemic index and low carbohydrate, and low glycemic index and low carbohydrate. No substantial differences were found in any diet combination in producing weight loss, reducing blood pressure, or ameliorating any condition that could produce cardiovascular disease.

The study population included 51 percent females and 52 percent African-Americans. These two populations are documented as having higher rates of obesity and cardiovascular diseases resulting from weight. The objective of the study was to determine the validity of the glycemic index as a tool to produce a healthy diet.

The researchers assert that “a narrow focus on the glycemic index seems to be unwarranted.” The scientists also point out that previous research concerning the glycemic index was contradictory. Much of the research done about the benefits of the glycemic index has been funded by companies that have a financial interest is a specific diet program. The results show that eating a little pasta, baked goods, or a banana along with a healthy diet and exercise presents no great potential for cardiovascular disease.