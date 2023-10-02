First man-made wormhole created

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona Department of Physics researchers Jordi Prat, Carles Navau, and Àlvar Sánchez announced the creation of the first man-made wormhole. at the Alpha Galileo website. The researchers developed an electromechanical device that transferred a magnetic field from one point to another almost instantaneously. The device was constructed to simulate all the aspects of a gravitational wormhole as proposed by Albert Einstein.

Gravitational wormholes are beyond the ability of man to produce at present due to the energy required to manipulate large bodies and great distances in space. A magnetic field generated at the source appeared at the end of a ferromagnetic cylinder as an isolated magnetic monopole in the new device. The transfer of the magnetic field was not visible by any magnetic detector or the human eye. The cylinder is the transfer column that is necessary to produce the same behavior as a gravitational wormhole. The device accomplished the same change in the topology of space that theory predicts that a gravitational wormhole would produce.

The distance traveled was very small. The ferromagnetic exterior covering along with a second layer of superconducting material allowed the ferromagnetic cylinder to behave as a wormhole. The device has immediate applications in medicine in enhancing magnetic resonance imaging and protecting patients from the dangers of too much exposure to the energy produced by an MRI device.

The device is a long way from the theoretical capacity of transport across huge distances or through time that is proposed by Einstein and others. This may be the first step in the development of an alternate means of transport that could revolutionize travel of all kinds in decades to come. The device is not ‘Star Trek’ quality yet but it is closer than any man has gone before.