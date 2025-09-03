Starbucks Flexes Its Protein Power

Starbucks is taking its menu into fitness territory. Starting September 29, U.S. and Canadian coffeehouses will serve up a new line of protein-packed beverages, promising between 15 and 36 grams of protein per grande. But this isn’t just a gimmick—it’s part of Starbucks’ push to modernize its menu while tapping into a growing health-conscious customer base.

The spotlight shines on two innovations: Protein Cold Foam and Protein Lattes. Protein Cold Foam—already a fan-favorite texture booster for iced drinks—now comes fortified with roughly 15 grams of protein per grande. Flavors range from banana and vanilla to matcha and salted caramel, with seasonal options like pumpkin and pecan rounding out the lineup. For iced beverages topped with Protein Cold Foam, Starbucks promises 19 to 26 grams of protein per grande.

Protein Lattes take the boost further, crafted with Protein-boosted Milk to deliver 27–36 grams of protein while keeping the signature richness and smoothness customers expect. For those wanting a little extra, baristas can customize beverages with Protein-boosted 2% milk, adding up to 16 grams more protein without any added sugar.

“Consumers are increasingly looking for protein in convenient, everyday options,” said Tressie Lieberman, Starbucks’ global chief brand officer. “We’re meeting that demand in a premium, delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.”

The trend isn’t just Starbucks’ imagination. The 2025 IFIC Food & Health Survey found that 70% of Americans are actively trying to eat more protein, making it the most sought-after nutrient for the fifth year in a row. Starbucks is betting that a protein punch in your daily latte or cold coffee could become the next caffeine-driven habit.

Tested earlier this year through Starbucks’ Starting 5 innovation program, the protein beverages already proved their appeal in a limited rollout, gathering barista and customer feedback before going national. Now, the company is ready to bring these high-protein drinks to the masses, merging convenience, flavor, and nutrition in a single cup.

By making protein customization easy, Starbucks hopes to cement its place not just in your morning routine, but in your daily health-conscious rituals. For coffee lovers seeking a boost—both in caffeine and nutrition—the countdown to September 29 has officially begun.