Walgreens’ Second Bivalent Booster Vaccine Scheduling, Get Ready for a New Round of Covid Shots

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, Walgreens has recently announced that it will be offering a COVID-19 booster vaccine for eligible individuals. This booster shot is designed to provide additional protection against the virus and its variants, particularly for those who may be at higher risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

The decision to offer a COVID-19 booster vaccine comes in response to new data that suggests that the protection provided by the initial vaccine doses may decrease over time, particularly against new variants of the virus. This has raised concerns about the potential for breakthrough infections and the need for additional protection for vulnerable populations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized a second Bivalent booster dose of the omicron-targeting COVID-19 vaccines for adults ages 65 and older and for immunocompromised people, according to an April 18 announcement.

Seniors can now receive a second dose of the so-called bivalent booster four months after the first, and immunocompromised people can get boosted after two months, per the agency.

The FDA move was necessary because the agency’s previous emergency use authorization (EUA) for the bivalent vaccines doesn’t allow doctors to prescribe another booster for vulnerable people or for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend one.

“COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine,” said Peter Marks, MD, PhD, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in the statement.

CDC’s new recommendations allow an additional updated (bivalent) vaccine dose for adults ages 65 years and older and additional doses for people who are immunocompromised. This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed.

Monovalent (original) COVID-19 mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will no longer be recommended for use in the United States.

CDC recommends that everyone ages 6 years and older receive an updated (bivalent) mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they previously completed their (monovalent) primary series.

Individuals ages 6 years and older who have already received an updated mRNA vaccine do not need to take any action unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised.

For young children, multiple doses continue to be recommended and will vary by age, vaccine, and which vaccines were previously received.

Alternatives to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remain available for people who cannot or will not receive an mRNA vaccine. CDC’s recommendations for use of (monovalent) Novavax or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines were not affected by the changes made today.

How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

